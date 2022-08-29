FOR THE LOVE OF SLOTS! It’s the Slotland Cash Bash!

Slotland Casino’s Cash Bash is Here, Grab Your Load of Free Chips, Match Bonuses, and More! Valid from Friday, August 26, 2022 00:01 until Thursday, September 1, 2022

It’s the Slotland Cash Bash and everyone is invited! It’s been some time ago when Slotland had such a bounteous bonus celebration. From now through September 1st grad a load of free chips, match bonuses and more. Hope you are ready; it’s going to be the biggest Cash Bash party ever!

Freechip

Coupon code FREECHIP

$77 for all VIPs

$15 for all other players

Valid for all slots, redeemable 1x, max cashout 7x and is subject to 26x wagering

300% Match

Coupon code VIPGOLD

Claim an extra 300% with a $100-$300 deposit

Valid for all slots, redeemable 2x and is subject to 32x wagering

160% VIP and 80% for All

Coupon code CASHBASH

Claim an extra 160% for VIP players and 80% for all other players

Valid for all slots, redeemable 2x and is subject to 30x wagering

August Spins

Coupon code AUGUST

Claim an extra 65% when you deposit $200-$300

40% when you deposit $100-$199

20% when you deposit $5-$99

Valid for all games, redeemable 3x per day until promotion end and is subject to 27x wagering.

Slotland’s general bonus rules and conditions apply.