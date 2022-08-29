FOR THE LOVE OF SLOTS! It’s the Slotland Cash Bash!

Slotland Cash Bash

Slotland Casino’s Cash Bash is Here, Grab Your Load of Free Chips, Match Bonuses, and More! Valid from Friday, August 26, 2022 00:01 until Thursday, September 1, 2022

It’s the Slotland Cash Bash and everyone is invited! It’s been some time ago when Slotland had such a bounteous bonus celebration. From now through September 1st grad a load of free chips, match bonuses and more. Hope you are ready; it’s going to be the biggest Cash Bash party ever!

Freechip
Coupon code FREECHIP
$77 for all VIPs
$15 for all other players
Valid for all slots, redeemable 1x, max cashout 7x and is subject to 26x wagering

300% Match
Coupon code VIPGOLD
Claim an extra 300% with a $100-$300 deposit
Valid for all slots, redeemable 2x and is subject to 32x wagering

160% VIP and 80% for All
Coupon code CASHBASH
Claim an extra 160% for VIP players and 80% for all other players
Valid for all slots, redeemable 2x and is subject to 30x wagering

August Spins
Coupon code AUGUST
Claim an extra 65% when you deposit $200-$300
40% when you deposit $100-$199
20% when you deposit $5-$99

Valid for all games, redeemable 3x per day until promotion end and is subject to 27x wagering.

Slotland’s general bonus rules and conditions apply.

