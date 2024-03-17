Free Spins on Betsoft Featured Slots at Everygame Poker

March 18, 2024 (Press Release) – This week Everygame Poker is giving free spins on four player favorites from Betsoft: Back to Venus, Gold Canyon, Monster Pop and Thai Blossoms. Players that deposit with LiteCoin or Bitcoin Cash will get 20 EXTRA free spins.

Back to Venus is a charming five-reel, 20-payline slot, reaching out and grabbing players with its alien plant theme. Symbols are chosen at random by the Prickly Sticky and re-spin features, and the Plant can also exercise its alien power in the Flowering Wild Burst feature, bringing with it a free re-spin and a better chance of hitting Asteroid Wilds.

Pistol-shooting, treasure hunting and reel-spinning action are all part of the fun with Gold Canyon, where the treasures provide super wins and the Mysterious Drifter spins into the arena, making the action even more Wild. Thr­ee or more pieces of dynamite will trigger Free Spins.

Fast-paced gameplay brings exciting action in Monster Pop, where the 5×5 grid expands with the Monster Cloner symbol and adds Wilds into the mix for extra chances to win. Flaming Sphere symbols can grant free spins to keep the action going.

Players can also discover a lush jungle paradise in Thai Blossoms, where the scent of fruit is heavy in the misty air. Three or more Grand Elephants bring a Free Spins mode where the Wilds remain Sticky and persist until the end of the bonus round.

EXTRA FREE SPINS WITH CRYPTOCURRENCY DEPOSITS

Available March 18-25, 2024

30 Free Spins (50 with LiteCoin) on Back to Venus

Min. deposit just $25

Code: ALIENBIT

60 Free Spins (80 with LiteCoin) on Gold Canyon

Min. deposit just $50

Code: COWBOYBIT

30 Free Spins (50 with Bitcoin Cash) on Monster Pop

Min. deposit just $25

Code: MONSTERBIT

60 Free Spins (80 with Bitcoin Cash) on Thai Blossoms

Min. deposit just $50

Code: BLOOMBIT

FREE BLACKJACK BETS

Also this week, everyone gets 25 free blackjack bets. March 18-24, the free $2 bets will automatically be available when logging on to Blackjack 21, found under the Tangente tab in the casino games section. Players can win up to $250 with their free bets (25X wagering requirement).

Everygame Poker is known around the world for its busy poker tables on the Horizon Poker Network. The site also has a casino games section with a large and growing selection of slots and table games from four leading games providers.