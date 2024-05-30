Get a Complimentary Copy of Sloto’Cash’s Sloto Magazine

May 29, 2024 (Press Release) – Sloto’Cash Casino players around the world will soon receive their complimentary copy of Sloto Magazine, the online casino’s quarterly publication.

This Summer edition is packed with feature articles and includes a variety of summer coupons and promotions.

“The sizzling summer edition of Sloto Magazine is here! Dive into the excitement with our latest table game additions and my top picks for summertime fun. Whether by the pool or indoors, these games will enhance your summer days.

Plus, we’re thrilled to be on the verge of 10,000 followers on Instagram and YouTube! Join us for exclusive contests and fantastic prizes and check out our center pages for summer-exclusive coupons. Keep spinning, smiling, and winning!” – The Editor of Sloto Magazine.

The New Wave of Gaming article unveils table and card games with a twist on classics and entirely novel concepts. The titles promise to be fun and eclectic!

Editor’s Top Game Picks this season, such as Robin Hood’s Riches and Kong Fu, are bound to deliver sizzling payouts. As well, the 2024 New Favourites lists slot games that are unique and have rich bonus features, such as Pyramid Pets slot. Plus discover the Top Paying Games of last season.

The Sloto School

In this issue, The Sloto School article reminds players how to maximize rewards from earning comp points and to learn more about the Sloto Shop. Whether players are in for the thrill of high variance games, enjoying the innovative AWP format, or learning to play smarter, they can dive into the Sloto School’s Top Coupon offers.

Sloto’Cash lists activities, prizes, and contests for players in its Followers Quest article. By the end of the season, Sloto’Cash aims to boost its Instagram (@slotocash_official) and YouTube (@SlotoCashOfficial) channels and invites all players to engage and learn about its new IG ‘Sloto in the Ring’ challenge.

Sloto’Cash has extended its Crypto Rewards until September and reminds players they can make deposits using Bitcoin via the Lightning Network.

Two of the most popular slot games, Magic Forest Spellbound and Mega Monster, will compete for huge jackpots this summer and an overview of the games are provided in Wizards against Monsters article.

Players are invited to a spectacular journey across the cosmos and explore the review of the new Cosmic Crusade slot.

Sloto’Magazine is a complimentary quarterly publication for all players at Sloto’Cash Casino.