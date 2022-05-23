Get Into a Monday Pirate Booty Groove with a Bitstarz Reload

Grab an Extra 50% Offer and Snatch that Booty When You Play BitStarz Monday Reload

Shake that pirate booty when you claim BitStarz’ 50% Monday Reload. Aaargh its Monday once again, but there’s no Monday like when you play at BitStarz and add a little rum to get your pirate fix with your first deposit of the day to try a few spins on Pirate Booty or any of the other hundreds of slots offered.

50% Monday Reload

Make a deposit of at least 0.0002BTC and claim an extra 50% on top of that up to 0.11BTC. The bonus can only be redeemed with the first deposit of the day. Terms and conditions are as follows; the bonus plus deposit must be wagered 40x before winnings can be cashed out. Some game exclusions may apply, depending on your jurisdiction.

The Monday Reload is for existing players only. New players aren’t left out there are two different welcome bonuses for new registrations. The first one is 20 free spins just for signing up. The second one is a $500 casino bonus package plus 180 additional free spins.

The big welcome package is broken down with the first four deposits.

1st deposit-100% up to 1BTC plus 180 free spins

2nd deposit-50% up to 1BTC

3rd deposit- 50% up to 2BTC

4th deposit- 100% up to 1BTC