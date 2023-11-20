Ignition Poker’s Million Dollar Weekend: A Shot at a Fortune

Hey poker enthusiasts, brace yourselves because Ignition Poker is rolling out the red carpet for the November Million Dollar Weekend, and it’s raining cash! 🎉💰 Get ready for the poker extravaganza of the year with over $2 million in guaranteed prizes.

📅 When? The party kicks off on Thursday, November 23rd, and keeps the poker fire burning until the 27th. Mark those dates because you won’t want to miss out on this poker fiesta!

💸 How Much? Get this — buy-ins range from a modest $25 to a high-roller-friendly $1,000. There’s a seat at the table for everyone, no matter your poker budget.

🎫 Qualifying Galore! Qualifying is already in full swing, and Ignition is throwing tons of events your way to earn tickets to the main events. It’s not just about the big bucks; it’s about the thrill, the competition, and the glory!

🌟 Main Events Highlights: Every Sunday is a poker showdown with three main events, each offering a shot at poker greatness:

7:20 ET: Early birds catch the worm in the $M Weekend Early Bird Main Event #19 – $75 + $7 buy-in.

Early birds catch the worm in the $M Weekend Early Bird Main Event #19 – $75 + $7 buy-in. 15:20 ET: Dive into action with the $M Weekend Mini Main Event #22 – $120,000 GTD – $100 + $9 buy-in.

Dive into action with the $M Weekend Mini Main Event #22 – $120,000 GTD – $100 + $9 buy-in. 17:20 ET: The grand finale unfolds in the $M Weekend Main Event #23 – $200,000 GTD – $250 + $20 buy-in. It’s where legends are made!

🚨 Important Deets: Don’t get caught slacking; reserve your seat pronto. Tournament tickets are exclusive to their events, so no cashing out or sneaking into other tournaments with them!

💡 New to Ignition? We Got You Covered! If you’re a greenhorn, Ignition has a warm welcome for you. Join the poker party, and snag a $3,000 Crypto welcome bonus or a cool $2,000 with other deposit options. Now, that’s how you roll out the welcome mat!

🚀 Ready to Deal the Cards? Seize the moment, folks! Ignition Poker is where the action is, where fortunes are made, and where you can turn your poker skills into cold, hard cash. The Million Dollar Weekend awaits, so shuffle those cards, bluff like a pro, and let the chips fall where they may.

Don’t let this million-dollar opportunity slip through your fingers. Join Ignition Poker, and let the cards do the talking. May the flop be ever in your favor! 🃏💵