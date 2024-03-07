International Women’s Day Bonus at Slots Capital Casino

March 8, 2024 (Press Release) – At Slots Capital Casino, there is plenty to celebrate on and after International Women’s Day with up to 30 free spins available on slot game Ca$hablanca and a 300% deposit bonus up to $1,500 to be claimed.

International Women’s Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

Ca$hablanca allows players to step back in time to 1940s French Morocco, where they can enjoy the lively ambiance of a bustling nightclub. Dignitaries and dreamers alike have the chance to claim monumental wins with every spin.

The reels come alive with classic cherries, bars and 7s. The Ca$hablanca logo appears as a Wild symbol, which will help complete winning combinations, while the Scatter symbol appears as a prize wheel which helps players unlock new opportunities to win. If players manage to land three Scatter symbols, they will activate the Ca$hablanca Wheel, granting them instant wins or 15 Free Spins.

There is even more to be won during the Free Spins, where Wild symbols turn into an Expanding Wild, and players can feel the excitement build with every spin.

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY BONUSES

30 Free Spins on Ca$hablanca

No deposit required – All players that have deposited in the past 30 days are eligible

Bonus Code: WOMANPOWER30

Win up to $180

Available March 8 – 15, 2024

300% Deposit Bonus – up to $1,500

Min. deposit $25

Code: WOMANPOWER300

45X rollover

Available March 8 – 31, 2024

Slots Capital Casino offers an array of real-money online slots from renowned games providers including Betsoft, Arrow’s Edge, Qora, DragonGaming, Saucify, and Rival Gaming, the provider of Ca$hablanca.