Introducing the Player Comp Shop at Slotsroom Casino

Slotsroom Casino is making it easier than ever for players to redeem their hard-earned comp points with the brand-new Comp Point Shop!

While it’s not a traditional shop, this exciting new feature allows players to exchange their accumulated comp points for various rewards—all without having to contact support.

What is the Slotsroom Comp Point Shop?

The Comp Point Shop is a dedicated section within the casino’s Cashier where players can spend their accrued comp points on exclusive offers, including free chips and free spins. Instead of reaching out to the 24/7 support team to manually convert points into bonuses, players can now complete the process instantly with just a few clicks. It’s a faster, more convenient way to enjoy rewards!

Where to Find the Comp Point Shop

Locating the Comp Point Shop is simple and user-friendly. Once logged into your Slotsroom Casino account, follow these steps:

Navigate to Cashier Select My Account Click on Comp Points

From there, you’ll see all the available rewards based on your current comp point balance.

What Can Players Purchase?

The Comp Point Shop features a variety of bonus offers tailored to enhance your gaming experience. These include:

Free Chips – Use your comp points to grab instant bonus cash.

– Use your comp points to grab instant bonus cash. Free Spins – Redeem points for spins on your favorite slot games.

However, some offers may be temporarily unavailable if:

You don’t have enough comp points to purchase a specific reward.

to purchase a specific reward. You already have an active bonus coupon.

Unavailable offers will be greyed out, so you can quickly see which rewards are within reach!

Who Can Use the Comp Point Shop?

The Comp Point Shop is open to all Slotsroom Casino players who generate comp points through gameplay. Every spin, bet, and wager brings you closer to exciting rewards!

Start Redeeming Your Rewards Today!

With the Comp Point Shop, Slotsroom Casino has made earning and spending comp points easier than ever. Say goodbye to waiting on support and start instantly redeeming your points for bonus play. Log in now and check out what’s available in the Comp Point Shop!