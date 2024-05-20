New Game: Wonder Reels Available at SlotsRoom Casino

Lose yourself in luxury with SlotsRoom Casino’s sparkling new slot, Wonder Reels from RealTime Gaming! Receive a Special Introductory Bonus for a Limited Time!

This elegant 3×3 game from RealTime Gaming gives you 27 ways to win, with fabulous features that expand the gameboard for even more prize potential!

Game Details:

Wonder Reels is a high roller’s dream, boasting scatters, boosters, wilds, and a Jackpot Re-Spin Feature.

3×3 Slot

Up to 45 ways to win!

Activate free games with scatters

Huge jackpots to be won

High volatility

Jackpot Re-Spin Feature Rules:

Extra reels will be activated during this feature if they are not already.

During the Jackpot Re-Spin, the 5 or more triggering Diamond symbols are held in place while the remaining positions Re-Spin once.

During the Jackpot Re-Spin, only Diamonds and blank positions can appear on the gameboard.

Once the Re-Spin ends, you’ll be awarded a Multiplier prize depending on the total number of Diamond symbols on the gameboard.

11 Diamond symbols award the Major Jackpot of 250x the total bet, and 12 Diamond symbols award the Grand Jackpot of 500x the total bet.

Free Games Feature:

When 3 or more Scatter symbols appear anywhere on the gameboard, 10 Free Games are awarded.

Special Offer for New Players:

New players get a chance to claim even more with this special offer available at SlotsRoom Casino using the bonus code:

400% Welcome Bonus + 40 Spins on Wonder Reels

Coupon code: WONDERREELS

Minimum deposit of $35+ to redeem

Terms and Conditions:

This offer ends at 23:59 EST Wednesday, June 6th, 2024.

New Players only.

Minimum deposit of $35+ to redeem.

The deposit, bonus, and spin winnings must be wagered 40 times before a cash-out is permitted.

must be wagered 40 times before a cash-out is permitted. The coupon code allows you to play all slot games and can only be used once.

The total Maximum Bet is $10.

There are no maximum cash-out restrictions when using deposit match bonuses.

All general terms and conditions apply.

Release Date: May 22nd, 2024

Come and experience the glitz and glamour of Wonder Reels today at SlotsRoom Casino!