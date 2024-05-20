New Game: Wonder Reels Available at SlotsRoom Casino

Lose yourself in luxury with SlotsRoom Casino’s sparkling new slot, Wonder Reels from RealTime Gaming! Receive a Special Introductory Bonus for a Limited Time!
This elegant 3×3 game from RealTime Gaming gives you 27 ways to win, with fabulous features that expand the gameboard for even more prize potential!
Game Details:
Wonder Reels is a high roller’s dream, boasting scatters, boosters, wilds, and a Jackpot Re-Spin Feature.
- 3×3 Slot
- Up to 45 ways to win!
- Activate free games with scatters
- Huge jackpots to be won
- High volatility
Jackpot Re-Spin Feature Rules:
- Extra reels will be activated during this feature if they are not already.
- During the Jackpot Re-Spin, the 5 or more triggering Diamond symbols are held in place while the remaining positions Re-Spin once.
- During the Jackpot Re-Spin, only Diamonds and blank positions can appear on the gameboard.
- Once the Re-Spin ends, you’ll be awarded a Multiplier prize depending on the total number of Diamond symbols on the gameboard.
- 11 Diamond symbols award the Major Jackpot of 250x the total bet, and 12 Diamond symbols award the Grand Jackpot of 500x the total bet.
Free Games Feature:
When 3 or more Scatter symbols appear anywhere on the gameboard, 10 Free Games are awarded.
Special Offer for New Players:
New players get a chance to claim even more with this special offer available at SlotsRoom Casino using the bonus code:
400% Welcome Bonus + 40 Spins on Wonder Reels
Coupon code: WONDERREELS
Minimum deposit of $35+ to redeem
Terms and Conditions:
- This offer ends at 23:59 EST Wednesday, June 6th, 2024.
- New Players only.
- Minimum deposit of $35+ to redeem.
- The deposit, bonus, and spin winnings must be wagered 40 times before a cash-out is permitted.
- The coupon code allows you to play all slot games and can only be used once.
- The total Maximum Bet is $10.
- There are no maximum cash-out restrictions when using deposit match bonuses.
- All general terms and conditions apply.
Release Date: May 22nd, 2024
Come and experience the glitz and glamour of Wonder Reels today at SlotsRoom Casino!