Introductory Slot Bonus + $120K Secret of Atlantis Contest

June 5, 2024 (Press Release) – This week, Everygame Casino saddles up and heads to the Wild West for the launch of its new Buffalo Mania Deluxe.

The new game has a Master Takeover feature, expanding reels, and a Bonus Wheel. June 5 – July 31, players can claim an up to $5000 introductory bonus that includes 50 free spins.

Buffalo Mania Deluxe’s Master Takeover feature can occur on any spin. One high value symbol replaces all other major symbols and the gameboard can increase to up to 6X6, giving up to 46,656 chances for a big win on any spin.

Three or more Scatters trigger the Bonus Wheel feature. Players spin it to win up to 15 free spins on up to 6X6 gameboards, a 10X win multiplier, or even a jackpot.

A herd of buffalo can stampede across the screen at any time causing Bursting Wilds to replace any other symbol except Scatters.

BUFFALO MANIA DELUXE – INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 spins

Min. deposit just $20

Code: BUFFALO150

Available until July 31, 2024

Until June 30, the introductory bonus for the new Shelltastic Wins slot game is also available. This colorful new undersea adventure features Cascading Wins and Free Games with up to 100X multiplier.

SHELLTASTIC WINS – INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 spins

Min. deposit just $20

Code: SHELLTASTIC150

Available until June 30, 2024

$120,000 SECRET OF ATLANTIS BONUS CONTEST

Until July 1, Everygame Casino players can compete for top weekly prizes in the $120,000 Secret of Atlantis bonus contest. They automatically earn points when they play any game and every week 300 players with the most points win up to $500 each. ­­ The top 20 weekly winners are entered into a final draw for a $1,000 cash prize.

SECRET OF ATLANTIS BONUSES

100% Deposit Bonus up to $1000

Bonus code: ATLANTIS1 50 spins on Masks of Atlantis

Bonus code: ATLANTIS2

Claim the first bonus to qualify for the second. Available until June 30, 2024 at Everygame Casino.

Masks of Atlantis takes players to the mythical underwater world of Atlantis. After every winning spin, the Seaquake Cascading Wins feature replaces some symbols and adds a win multiplier to the next spin.