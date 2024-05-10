Shelltastic Wins: 150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 Spins

May 8, 2024 (Press Release) – This week, Everygame Casino unveils its new Shelltastic Wins slot game. This new game features Cascading Wins, Free Games with up to 100X multiplier and Bonus Bets that increase the odds of triggering free spins.

May 8 – June 30, players can claim an up to $5000 introductory bonus that includes 50 free spins.

Shelltastic Wins is a cascading game with brightly colored seashells on its five reels. It’s a Cascading Wins game. After paying out, all symbols in a winning combination drop off the reels. New symbols cascade into their place creating opportunities for another win on the same spin.

The Scatter is a happy Puffer Fish that can award ten free games. During the Free Games, Pink Clam Shells can multiply wins up to 100X. During Free Games, additional Scatters trigger another five Free Games.

The Bonus Bet feature increases the odds of triggering the Free Games feature by adding more Scatter symbols to each reel. Players can also enjoy the benefits of Free Games any time using the Buy Feature.

SHELLTASTIC WINS – INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 spins

Min. deposit just $20

Code: SHELLTASTIC150

Available until June 30, 2024

$120,000 JUNGLE ADVENTURE BONUS CONTEST

Until June 3, Everygame Casino players can compete for top weekly prizes in the $120,000 Jungle Adventure Casino contest. They automatically earn points when they play any game and every week 300 players with the most points win up to $500 each. ¬¬$30,000 in prizes is awarded every week and the top 20 weekly winners are entered into a final draw for a $1,000 cash prize.

JUNGLE ADVENTURE BONUSES

1. 100% Deposit Bonus up to $1,000

Bonus code: ADVENTURE1

2. 50 spins for Bonus Wheel Jungle

Bonus code: ADVENTURE2

Claim the first bonus to qualify for the second. Available until May 31, 2024.

Bonus Wheel Jungle has morphing Mystery Symbols, oversized symbols, and four jackpots. Scatters can trigger the Bonus Wheel Feature where players can spin to win one of three bonus features.

Everygame Casino is a full-featured online casino offering hundreds of games from SpinLogic. It is known all over the world for excellent customer service and generous bonuses and rewards.