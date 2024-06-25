Jackpot Capital’s “Jungle Treasures” Bonus Wheel Bonuses

June 27, 2024 (Press Release) – Turn Glamma’s wild trek through the lush and vibrant Costa Rican jungle into a victorious experience with the Jungle Treasures Bonus Wheel at Jackpot Capital Casino this month.

Glamma’s Jungle Treasures Wheel is spinning wild between June 27 and July 24 and is offering several prizes, such as free spins, a $24 freebie, and a generous 222% match-up bonus on Spin Logic jungle-themed games including: Frog Fortunes, Secret Symbol and Bonus Wheel Jungle.

“Join me on my next adventure through the wild, lush jungles of Costa Rica, where hidden treasures await brave explorers. Claim incredible bonuses and feel like rainforest royalty as you conquer our selected games,” – claims Glamma.

Experience the magical rainforest in Frog Fortunes which brings plenty of surprises, as symbols can explode at any time in a variety of blast patterns, affecting the surrounding symbols. If a winning combination is achieved, the winning symbols will disappear and the Cascading Reels feature is triggered, creating even more chances to land big wins and free spins.

In Secret Symbol, every free spin will unveil a new prize multiplier, all the way up to 20x, which will be applied to any win on that spin. The Aztec Chief is wild and three or more Scattered Pyramids appearing anywhere will award the Free Game feature.

Meanwhile, Bonus Wheel Jungle offers several exciting features, such as the Drum Scatter, which when landed in the center of the gameboard will activate the Bonus Wheel feature after wins are paid. When players spin the wheel, the Nudge, Mystery Symbol, or Jungle Bonus will activate, with each one awarding free games or re-spins.

At Jackpot Capital Casino, players can enjoy a wide selection of slots and table games developed by Spin Logic, with many titles also available on the mobile casino for smartphones and tablets.