Join Vegas Crest’s $20,000 Epic Bingo Event!

Hey bingo enthusiasts! Get ready to kick off the New Year with a bang, and I mean a $20,000 bang! Vegas Crest is hosting an Epic Bingo Event that’s the talk of the town, and you’re invited to the party of the year.

Grab your party hats and snack stash because this is one shindig you won’t want to miss. I mean, who couldn’t use an extra $10,000 in cold, hard cash, am I right?

Picture this: a monthly bingo bash that boasts some of the fattest guaranteed prizes in the game. The festivities kick off at 6 pm EST right in the Christmas Bingo Room. We’re talking 10 top-of-the-hour and mid-hour games, each with a rock-solid $1,000 payout guarantee. But hold on to your bingo daubers because the grand finale is the $10,000 coverall game at 11 pm EST. Now, that’s what I call ringing in the New Year in style!

Want in? Of course, you do! Cards for the top-of-the-hour games are a steal at $2.00 each. And for the main event at 11 pm, it’s just $5.00 a card. Trust me; that’s a small price to pay for a chance at a $10,000 windfall. It’s like hitting the bingo jackpot before the clock even strikes midnight!

But wait, there’s more! Imagine starting 2024 with a pocketful of cash from the biggest bingo event of the month. All you need to do is sign up with Vegas Crest today and get those cards ordered. Need a little boost to your bingo bankroll? Vegas Crest has your back with a whopping 300% match on your first deposit, up to $1,500. The best part? You can kick off the bingo bonanza with just a $25 minimum deposit.

Now, here’s the lowdown: the welcome package comes with a 40x wagering requirement before you can cash out your winnings. But hey, with $20,000 up for grabs, a little wagering is a small price to pay for a shot at the bingo glory, don’t you think?

So, what are you waiting for? 2023 is about to bow out, and Vegas Crest is throwing the party of the year. Sign up, grab your cards, and let’s make this New Year’s Eve one for the bingo history books. May your daubers be lucky, and your wins be epic! See you in the Christmas Bingo Room at 6 pm sharp! 🎉🔢💰