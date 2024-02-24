KO Opponents to Cash In at Bovada’s Knockout Tournaments!

Ready to show off your skills and rake in some serious cash? Look no further than Bovada’s Knockout Tournaments – where the thrill of eliminating your opponents comes with a sweet money bonus!

🌟 Regular Knockout Tournaments 🌟

Dive into the action with a $5 Knockout event, where the total buy-in is $25+$2.50. Here’s the lowdown: $20 fuels the regular prize pool, with $2.50 as your entry fee and $5 as your bounty. Beat the competition, and you’ll snag an extra $5 for your own bounty. Knock ’em out and cash in – it’s that simple!

💥 Progressive Knockout Tournaments 💥

For those craving variety, Progressive Knockout tournaments offer different buy-in amounts. Picture this: a $10 event with a total buy-in of $30+$3. Out of that, $20 fuels the prize pool, $10 is your bounty, and $3 covers the tournament fee.

But here’s the twist – every time you knock someone out, you instantly pocket their bounty, and your own bounty shoots up by the same amount. Win the whole shebang, and you’ll take home your own progressive bounty posted to the first-place prize. Talk about leveling up your game!

📍 Where to Find the Action 📍

Wondering where to join the poker party? Easy! Head to the poker lobby under scheduled tournaments, and you’ll find all the Knockout Tournaments lined up and ready to roll.

So, do you have what it takes to be the last one standing? Join Bovada’s Knockout Tournaments now and turn those knockouts into a knockout payday! 💵🃏 Good luck, and may the best poker player win! 🌐✨