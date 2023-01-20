Las Atlantis Giving 120 Free Spins on New Mermaid Royale

Play the Brand New Mermaid Royale Slot at Las Atlantis Casino with an Introductory 120 Free Spins with Deposit!

Join Las Atlantis Casino today and you will receive 120 free spins when you deposit and play the brand-new Mermaid Royale release. As a hot new release, this 5-reel, 25-payline video slot has grabbed the attention of slot players across the world.

This magical mermaid-themed slot game has vibrant graphics and a wild feature that will help you land free spins in Mermaid Royale Slot. Also included in the game is a progressive jackpot that can be triggered at any time and two bonus rounds.

Aside from having all of the features that a player is looking for when it comes to a slot game, Mermaid also has a bonus game, free spins, multipliers, scatter symbols, and a jackpot worth 50,000 of your bet.

120 Spins on Mermaid Royale

When you make a deposit of at least $10, you will be entitled to claim the bonus code SWEETSONG.

Unless otherwise stated, the minimum deposit to be eligible for the spins is $10 when depositing with Neosurf, $20 when depositing with BTC, LTC, ETH, USDT, or Flexepin, or $30 with a credit card.

There is a maximum of five times you can claim the bonus while the promotion is still active. A maximum of $10 can be bet per spin, and this is the maximum amount you can bet. In order to claim the free spins, you must wager 20 times what you initially won from the spins.

There is a maximum payout of 30 times the amount of the deposit. This list of allowed games includes Keno, Board Games, Scratch Cards, Slots and Real-Series Video Slots, which are all available for you to play.

In case you have not yet signed up and tried your luck at Las Atlantis Casino, why not join today? New players will be able to enjoy a $14,000 welcome bonus when they sign up. With the first deposit, you will receive a 270% bonus plus 35 free spins on Football Fortunes if you make a deposit.