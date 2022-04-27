Less is More with, CryptoSlots’ New Slot, The Line

April 27, 2022 (Press Release) — CryptoSlots has gone back to basics with The Line, its new one line slot game. To introduce the fast-paced new game, CryptoSlots is offering a Line Boost: an 80% bonus on deposit up to $400.

“Games have been getting more and more complex,” said CryptoSlots manager Michael Hilary. “This one is as basic as it gets. There’s just one pay line — just one line!”

The Line is a single payline Mega Matrix slot machine with cubist, futuristic fruit spinning on a neon background and thumping electronic theme music keeping things moving. Winning combinations can start anywhere on the line. Six golden crypto symbols pays 1000X.

When two or more Pick Me symbols land anywhere on the line, players choose one to reveal instant coin prizes.

The Line is available only at CryptoSlots where all deposits and withdrawals are in cryptocurrency: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Monero, Tether or USD Coin.

INTRODUCTORY BONUS: THE LINE

Available April 27 – May 3, 2022

80% Line Boost

Deposits of $50 – $400

Bonus code: LINEWINS

Wagering requirement: 35X. May be claimed once per day.

Valid for The Line only.

Players can also get up to 50% bonuses on deposits up to $555, 4X a day. Valid on all slots (Code: ALLSLOTS).

CryptoSlots is an online casino created by Slotland. All deposits and withdrawals are in cryptocurrency. There are dozens of provably fair slots as well as video poker and Keno. As they play, players earn free tickets in the monthly $10,000+ Crypto Lotto as well as tokens to play the million-dollar Jackpot Trigger game.