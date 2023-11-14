Mr Green Casino’s Big Bass Free Spins Fishing Club

Hey there, fellow gamers! Guess what? Mr Green has just launched the ultimate Fishing Club, and you’re invited to join in on the action. Get ready to reel in some serious free spins every day while you play – it’s like fishing, but without the mess and with a whole lot more excitement!

So, here’s the lowdown: Mr Green’s Fishing Club is the place to be, and the hotspot is at Big Bass Splash. Spend $20 or more on any game, and voila! You’ll hook yourself a whopping 20 free spins daily. That’s right – every single day. But wait, there’s a catch (pun intended): make sure to opt in each day to claim your exclusive spins. We wouldn’t want you to miss out on the fishiest spins in town!

Now, let’s talk details. The magic happens on Big Bass Splash, where the value of each free spin is a sweet $0.20. Your maximum bonus? A jaw-dropping 160 spins in total. But here’s the deal: all those free spin winnings need to dance through the 35x hoop before you can cash in those winnings. It’s like the fish wriggling on the hook – a bit tricky, but totally worth it!

Ready to dive in? Playing at Mr Green not only guarantees you a thrilling gaming experience but also gets you started on your $20 playing requirement. They’re feeling generous, so they’ll double your first deposit up to $100 and throw in an extra 200 free spins. Yep, you heard that right – 200 free spins! Consider it your starter pack to the Fishing Club adventure.

Hold on, there’s more! This fantastic promotion is exclusively for new players. If you’ve never dipped your toes into the Mr Green waters before, now’s the time. Once you’ve played your first $20, you’ll receive the first 100 free spins in one go. But wait, there’s more to come – an additional 5 free spins every day for the next 20 days. That’s 200 free spins in total! And if you’re a Canadian player, brace yourself for a whopping $1,200 bonus plus those 200 free spins.

So, what are you waiting for? Grab your virtual fishing rod, bait your hook, and head over to Mr Green for the ultimate Fishing Club experience. It’s time to catch the Big Bass Splash and score those free spins like a pro. Happy fishing! 🎣🎰