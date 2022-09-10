New Desert Raider Coming Soon to Jackpot Capital Casino

September 12, 2022 (Press Release) – The new Desert Raider slot game is coming to Jackpot Capital Casino on Wednesday, September 14th.

This action-packed adventure has an Expanding Wild and Morphing Symbols. Until November 14th, all active players can take 40 free spins on the new game and claim a 150% deposit bonus that includes another 30 free spins.

In this new high volatility game, a swashbuckling adventurer explores ancient Egyptian ruins in search of treasure. He’s the game’s Expanding Wild symbol and covers the entire reel whenever he appears. Scatters trigger up to 14 free spins. Before the they begin, one symbol is chosen randomly to act as the Special Morphing symbol. When it appears during free spins, it expands to cover its entire reel.

DESERT RAIDER: INTRODUCTORY BONUS OFFERS

Available September 14 – November 14, 2022

40 Free Spins on Desert Raider

Available to all players that have made a deposit in previous 15 days

Coupon code: RAIDER

Players can win up to $180 during free spins.

150% Deposit Bonus — up to $1500

Includes 35 free spins on Desert Raider

Bonus code: DESERT

Min. deposit $35. Playthrough: 30X.

Introductory free spins for the last new game, Neon Wheel 7s, are available until October 31st. Against a backdrop of pink and blue neon lights and a throbbing disco soundtrack, Neon Wheel 7s is a three-reel slot with a Bonus Wheel that awards instant prizes including a $5000 jackpot.

NEON WHEEL 7s: INTRODUCTORY BONUS OFFER

Available until October 31, 2022

33 Free Spins on Neon Wheel 7s

Available to all players that have made a deposit in previous 15 days

Coupon code: NEONWHEEL7

Players can win up to $180 during free spins.

Jackpot Capital Casino has a huge selection of slots and table games from Realtime Gaming. Most games are also available in its mobile casino for smartphones and tablets.