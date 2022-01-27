New Lil Red from Realtime Gaming, Now at Everygame Casino

January 26, 2022 (Press Release) — Everygame Casino has just added Realtime Gaming’s new Lil Red slot game to its huge selection of real-money online casino games.

The classic folk tale of the little girl in the red cloak and the big bad wolf has been told and re-told since the 1700s. RTG’s new Lil Red game has lavish illustrations of Red Riding Hood, the Wolf and the Hunter that saves the girl and has two features for big payouts.

Until February 28th, Everygame Casino is offering players an up to $5000 introductory bonus that includes 50 free spins on the new game. Free spins are given with deposits as little as $20.

Lil Red’s Wild symbol is the Big Bad Wolf. It can randomly explode and spread Wild symbols to nearby positions. The additional wilds can lead to more winning combinations.

The Scatter is a Story Book. It can trigger up to 60 free spins with multiplying, cascading wins. During free games, after each winning combination is paid out, the winning symbols drop off the grid and new symbols cascade into place. The replacement symbols can form additional winning combinations and result in multiple wins on one spin. Cascading continues until there are no further winning combinations. The win multiplier increases after each winning spin — multiplying the win up to 5X.

LIL RED INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 spins on Lil Red

Min. deposit just $20

Code: LILRED150

Available until February 28th

PLAYERS COMPETE FOR TOP WEEKLY PRIZES

Everygame Casino players earn points as they play and, every week, 300 players with the most points win up to $500 each. The $240,000 Winter Winnings casino bonus contest will continue to award $30,000 in weekly prizes until January 31st. The $150,000 Candyland competition starts directly afterwards.

Everygame Casino has a huge selection of real-money online casino games from Realtime Gaming. The exotic Thai Emerald is coming soon.