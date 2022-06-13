New Meerkat Misfits, 4 Wilds and 4 Stage Free Spins Feature

June 13, 2022 (Press Release) — The new Meerkat Misfits, with four rebel meerkats and a four stage free spins feature, is coming soon to Everygame Casino. The new game arrives Wednesday, June 15th. Until July 15th, players can claim an up to $5000 introductory bonus that includes 50 free spins on the new game. Players qualify for this bonus when they deposit as little as $20.

Meerkat Misfits is a high volatility game with four meerkats whose mission is to protect the animals of the African savannah from poachers.

It has four Wilds that multiply wins up to 4X. Three or more Scatters trigger the Free Games with Stages Feature. In the first stage, players get seven free spins. In the second stage, there’s eight free spins, each with Hunter Meerkat Wilds which double wins. Stage 3 is nine free spins with Muscle Meerkat Wilds that triple wins. In Stage 4, players get 10 free spins with 4X multiplier Commander Meerkat Wilds.

MEERKAT MISFITS INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 spins on Meerkat Misfits

Min. deposit just $20

Code: MEERKATS150

Available until July 15, 2022

COMPETITION FOR TOP WEEKLY PRIZES CONTINUES UNTIL JULY 4TH

The $150,000 Sunken Treasure bonus contest will award top players with up to $500 weekly bonuses. Everygame players earn points as they play games and every week until July 4th the top 300 win $30,000 in prizes.

Everygame Casino already has hundreds of real money online casino games and adds new games every month. Last month it was Khrysos Gold, a new game with Slippery Wilds that pays tribute to the Greek god of gold and riches. The mouthwatering new Sweet 16 Blast is coming June 29th.