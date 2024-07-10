New Space Attacks Dream Drop Slot Set for August 2024

Relax Gaming’s New Space Attacks Dream Drop: Launching August 6th, 2024

A Mission Out of This World – Get ready to embark on an interstellar adventure with Relax Gaming’s latest release, Space Attacks Dream Drop, hitting your screens on August 6th, 2024. This thrilling new game promises a journey through the cosmos, sprinkled with Dream Drop stardust, offering you a chance to win astronomical rewards.

Features That Are Out of This Galaxy

Space Attacks Dream Drop is a 5×5 slot game that offers multiple ways to win, thanks to its unique special feature symbols. These symbols can transform matching combinations into Wilds, boosting your win potential to otherworldly heights.

Special Symbols:

Clone One Chosen Symbol: A random symbol is chosen, and all rightmost instances of that symbol in each row are cloned. Clone Symbols in All Rows: Five random symbols, one in each row, are cloned. Transform into Wilds: Between one and three different types of symbols are chosen to transform into Wilds. All such symbols on the reels transform into Wilds. Combinations of Special Symbols: These special symbols can appear simultaneously, amplifying the excitement and your chances to win.

Free Spins and Dream Drop Jackpots

Landing three bonus symbols will trigger three Free Spins. Each winning spin resets the Free Spins counter and increases the multiplier, adding to your potential winnings. And if you’re aiming for the stars, the Dream Drop Jackpots offer a chance to win up to €3,000,000 across five progressive jackpots: Rapid, Midi, Maxi, Major, and Mega.

Additional Exciting Features:

Buy Feature : Want to skip straight to the action? The Buy Feature allows you to purchase Free Spins and start winning instantly.

: Want to skip straight to the action? The Buy Feature allows you to purchase Free Spins and start winning instantly. Dream Drop Free Spins : Triggered by landing three Bonus symbols, where every win resets the Free Spins counter and increases the Total Multiplier counter by 1x.

: Triggered by landing three Bonus symbols, where every win resets the Free Spins counter and increases the Total Multiplier counter by 1x. Jackpot Reveals: The DD planet randomly appears and can reveal any of the five jackpots.

Win Potential

Big Win (Bet Multiplier 15+) : 1 in 94 spins

: 1 in 94 spins Epic Win (Bet Multiplier 60+) : 1 in 475 spins

: 1 in 475 spins Mega Win (Bet Multiplier 30+): 1 in 206 spins

Game Specifications

RTP Range : 94%

: 94% Reels : 5×5

: 5×5 Volatility : Medium

: Medium Bet Size Range : 0.20 – 100.00

: 0.20 – 100.00 Payout Mechanic : Connected Ways

: Connected Ways Max Win Per Way : 2x bet

: 2x bet Max Coinciding Win : 8,000x bet

: 8,000x bet Max Win (Simulated) : 8,000x bet

: 8,000x bet Default Free-Rounds Cost : €0.20

: €0.20 Hit Frequency : 21.37%

: 21.37% Average Win Free-Spins: 38.46x bet

Conclusion

Prepare for battle and launch yourself into a galaxy of wins with Space Attacks Dream Drop. Whether you’re a seasoned slot player or a newcomer, this game offers excitement and rewards that are truly out of this world. Mark your calendar for August 6th, 2024, and get ready to conquer the cosmos!

Let the battle commence!