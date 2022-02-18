Play a Whopping $1600 Bonus at Jackpot City Casino

Get $1,600 in free cash to play the best casino games online and on mobile at JackpotCity. Now you can play quality games, win big jackpots, get bonuses, promotions, and more!

Players at Jackpot City are in for a big treat! With Microgaming games, a big welcome bonus, and great customer service, Jackpot City is one of the best online casinos.

All the promotions start with a huge welcome bonus package worth $1,600. But it doesn’t stop there! Everyday there’s a daily deal with a match offer, a loyalty rewards program that’s second to none, and tons of other giveaways.

Get $1,600 in welcome bonuses

First deposit: Jackpot City will double your money up to $400.

Second deposit: Same match bonus as the first. The second deposit will be matched 100% up to $400 by Jackpot City.

Third time’s a charm, right? Well, when you make your third deposit. Take advantage of another 100% match up to $400.

As if the first three bonuses weren’t enough, Jackpot City is matching the fourth one too with 100% up to $400.

For the welcome bonus, you need to make a $10 deposit. Bonuses and deposits have to be wagered 10 times before winnings can be cashed out. All welcome promos have to be claimed within 7 days of signing up.