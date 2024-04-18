Play Casino Extreme with a No Rules Bonus Happy Days Special

If you’re on the hunt for an online casino experience that delivers thrilling bonuses and exciting gameplay, look no further than Casino Extreme.

With their latest offerings, including a Happy Days Special and a No Rules Bonus, players are in for an exhilarating ride packed with rewards and entertainment.

Happy Days Special:

Casino Extreme knows how to kick off the week with a bang, offering their Happy Days Special every Sunday and Monday. Here’s how it works:

Deposit a minimum of $20 to unlock a generous 150% bonus (excluding Credit Card deposits).

Opt to use a Credit Card for your deposit and still receive a respectable 75% extra.

Wagering requirements are set at 10 times the deposit and bonus amount combined.

The maximum bonus amount you can claim is a whopping $3,000.

Enjoy your bonus on a selection of non-progressive slots , providing ample opportunities for big wins.

Unlike some other bonuses, there's no maximum bet requirement, giving you the freedom to play as you please.

If Lady Luck smiles upon you, cash out up to 10 times the deposit amount and revel in your winnings.

200% No Rules Bonus:

For those craving even more excitement, Casino Extreme offers a tantalizing 200% No Rules Bonus:

Deposit $20 or more to claim this bonus.

Depending on your deposit method, receive either 75% (Credit Card) or a staggering 200% (other deposit options) extra.

With no maximum cash out or bet limitations, the possibilities for big wins are endless.

Enjoy a low 1x wagering requirement, ensuring you can cash out your winnings with ease.

This bonus extends beyond just slots, allowing you to explore the thrills of video poker and keno as well.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. New players are welcomed with open arms at Casino Extreme, where a 500% welcome bonus awaits, along with a whopping 500 free spins. Simply use the exclusive bonus code EXTREME when signing up and before making your initial deposit to claim this incredible offer.

With a wide range of bonuses and promotions, an extensive selection of games, and a commitment to providing a secure and fair gaming environment, Casino Extreme is the ultimate destination for online casino enthusiasts. So why wait? Dive into the action today and experience the thrill of Casino Extreme for yourself!