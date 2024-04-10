Red Stag Casino’s Dragon Fortune is Hot Game of the Month

Red Stag Casino is calling players so get ready to embark on an exhilarating journey into the realm of dragons and fortune!

April has just unveiled its Hot Game of the Month, and it’s none other than the mesmerizing Dragon Fortune Frenzy. Brace yourselves for a month filled with thrills, bonuses, and a dash of luck as you immerse yourself in this captivating adventure.

Dragon Fortune Frenzy invites players to delve into the mystical world of Chinese dragons, where every spin of the reels brings forth the promise of epic wins and ancient forces of luck and prosperity. With its vibrant graphics, immersive gameplay, and enticing rewards, this slot game promises an unforgettable gaming experience.

To sweeten the deal, Red Stag Casino is offering not one, but two exclusive deposit match bonuses along with sets of free spins for Dragon Fortune Frenzy throughout the month of April. Here’s what players can look forward to:

85% Deposit Match + 29 Free Spins: Use bonus code DRAGON85 when making a deposit of $25 or more to receive an additional 85% match bonus along with 29 free spins on Dragon Fortune Frenzy. Players can claim this bonus once per day to maximize their gaming experience and increase their chances of landing big wins. 105% Deposit Match + 41 Free Spins: For those looking to elevate their gameplay even further, simply use bonus code DRAGON105 when depositing a minimum of $50 to receive a generous 105% match bonus along with 41 free spins on Dragon Fortune Frenzy. With this bonus, players can amplify their excitement and potentially unlock even greater fortunes.

Indulge in the excitement of Dragon Fortune Frenzy

It’s important to note that each bonus code can be claimed once per day until April 30th at 11:59 pm, giving players ample opportunities to indulge in the excitement of Dragon Fortune Frenzy. However, this promotion is exclusively available for Beer Club level members and above, and Red Stag’s bonus rules apply to ensure fair and enjoyable gameplay for all participants.

So, whether you’re a seasoned player or new to the world of online casinos, now is the perfect time to join Red Stag Casino and experience the thrill of Dragon Fortune Frenzy. With its captivating theme, rewarding bonuses, and the chance to encounter the legendary dragons of Chinese folklore, this Hot Game of the Month promises endless excitement and the potential for bountiful rewards. Don’t miss out on this thrilling adventure – claim your bonuses and start spinning those reels today!