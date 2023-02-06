Play for a $5,000 Prize Pool in Legion of Gold at CasinoLuck

Play’n GO’s new release, Legion Gold, has €5,000 in prizes! You can win a $1,000 prize from February 3-10… and you get double points on February 8. The Top 100 will win!

You can enjoy playing the brand-new Legion Gold slot over at CasinoLuck before it goes live and you might just win a share of $5,000 if you do.

By playing the Legion Gold promotion at CasinoLuck this month, you could win yourself a share of a $5,000 prize pool and place your name in the winner’s circle.

From now until February 10th, you can take part in the fun of spinning the hit upcoming release and win your fair share of prizes before it is officially released. On February 8th, take part in the new game and receive double points all day long as you spin.

By scoring the single highest win in relation to your bet, you will climb to the top of the leaderboard. It is necessary to place a minimum bet of 0.50 per spin in order to qualify for the promotion. As an example, if you bet $1.00 on a spin and you win $5.00 on your bet, then your score in that round is 5. There is no limit as to the number of spins that can be added until the promotion is over.

As long as you are able to beat your competitors, you will be awarded a $1,000 grand prize. A total of $5,000 will be offered as prizes in this tournament, and each of the top 100 players will be guaranteed a share of the prize pool.

Prizes

1st place- $1,000

2nd place- $750

3rd place- $500

4th place- $300

5th place- $200

6th-10th place- $100

11th-20th place- $50

21st-50th place- $25

51st-100th place- $10

All prizes will be awarded on February 13th. No wagering will be required on any of the cash prizes.