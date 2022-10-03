Preview Gonzita’s Quest, Join Mr Green with a Spin Freebie

Gonzita's Quest

Meet the pint-sized conquistadora when you play Mr Green’s newest slot Gonzita’s Quest

This is how Mr Green rolls! Enjoy 20 free spins on the new thrilling Gonzita’s Quest. Meet the pint-sized conquistadora when you make a deposit of $20 or more. Help Gonzita uncover the almighty diamond slabs while earning yourself a multiplier of up to 750x in the special bonus feature.

To unlock the free spins you must opt in for the promotion. The free spins can only be claimed once. A minimum deposit of $20 is required, and it must be wagered on slots first before the free spins are unlocked. The value of each free spin is $0.20. All free spins must be claimed within 7 days, or they expire. Winnings are subject to 35x before a withdrawal can be made.

Are you ready for the new adventure? Play Mr Green today and claim your 20 free spins on your next deposit! Claim a new players welcome bonus worth 100% up to $100 if this is the first time playing Mr Green.

Unlock 100 free spins when you wager at least $20 on any of the casino games, and then receive another 5 free spins for 20 days.

Mr Green Casino

