Red, White & Blue Independence Day Specials at Slots Capital

July 4, 2022 (Press Release) – Along with picnics, parades and fireworks, Slots Capital Casino players can enjoy Independence Day Specials that include lots of free spins and a massive 300% deposit bonus.

Beginning July 4th and continuing until the end of the month, players can take free spins on Five Times Wins and Vintage Vegas, both from Rival Gaming. They can also claim a 300% deposit bonus valid for four more popular games.

INDEPENDENCE DAY SPECIALS

Available July 4-31, 2022

20 Free Spins on Five Times Wins

Bonus code: PATRIOT20

Available to all players that have made a deposit in the previous 30 days.

Five Times Wins is a traditional three-reel, three pay-line fruitie with a Wild that multiplies wins 5X.

200% Deposit Bonus

Includes 20 Free Spins on Vintage Vegas

Bonus code REDWHITEBLUE

With showgirls, neon and celebrity performers, Vintage Vegas is a tribute to the “old” strip in Las Vegas.

300% Deposit Bonus

Bonus code: UNITED

Valid for Vegas Triple Pay Deluxe and Lawless Ladies.

The minimum deposit for these two deposit bonuses is just$25 (45X rollover, $7,500max bonus, all players eligible).

In Vegas Triple Pay Deluxe, three bonus symbols trigger 15 free spins with tripled wins. Lawless Ladies has an expanding Wild that triples wins, scatters that award 10 free spins, and a random progressive jackpot.

Known for its huge collection of slots and table games from Rival Gaming, Slots Capital recently added dozens of new games from Betsoft, Arrow’s Edge, Qora Games and Dragon Gaming to give players more choices than ever.