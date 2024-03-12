Red Stag’s March Wishes $7,500 Freeroll of Magical Wins

March is in full swing, and guess what? The magical reels are spinning at Red Stag, and you’re invited to join the enchanting journey in the March Wishes $7,500 Freeroll!

Brace yourself for a whirlwind of wonder and treasure as you dive into the mystical world of Genies Riches.

Now, you might be wondering, what’s the catch? Well, here’s the best part – there isn’t one! Red Stag is offering a chance for you to win a share of $7,500 in guaranteed prize money. Yes, you read that right, and there are 70 prize spots up for grabs. Will you be the lucky one to snag a piece of the magical pie?

The only way to find out is to join the freeroll today with a free entry and let the reels decide your fate. And for those who believe in second chances, rebuys are available for just $4.99.

But wait, there’s more! Red Stag is rolling out the red carpet for new players with a whopping $2,500 in welcome bonuses. It’s like the casino’s way of saying, “Welcome to the magic, here’s something special for you!” The first seven deposits are met with open arms, and free spins are thrown into the mix as well.

Here’s a breakdown of the welcome bonus extravaganza:

1st Deposit: 275% up to $550 plus 100 spins 2nd Deposit: 175% up to $350 plus 100 spins 3rd Deposit: 100% up to $200 plus 50 spins 4th Deposit: 175% up to $350 plus 50 spins 5th Deposit: 100% up to $200 plus 25 spins 6th Deposit: 150% up to $300 plus 25 spins 7th Deposit: 275% up to $550 plus 150 spins

So, what are you waiting for? The March Wishes $7,500 Freeroll is your ticket to magical wins, and Red Stag is ready to make your wishes come true. Join the fun, spin the reels, and let the enchantment unfold. The treasures are waiting – claim your share today!