Secret Garden Game of the Month Bonus at Slotland

Enter Slotland’s Secret Garden this month and walk away with some extra cash playing the Game of the Month Bonus!

March is here, and guess what? Slotland’s Game of the Month is the enchanting Secret Garden! If you haven’t stepped into this magical realm yet, now’s your chance to explore, discover, and bag some extra cash along the way.

Crypto Lovers Rejoice!

For all you crypto fans out there, we’ve got an exclusive offer just for you. Deposit anywhere between $5 and $500 using cryptocurrency, and voila – enjoy an extra 75% on your deposit! Just use the bonus code CRYPTOGOTM, and you can redeem this offer twice per day. Dive into the wonders of Secret Garden with this fantastic deal, but remember, it comes with a 28x wagering requirement.

50% Bonus for Everyone!

But hey, we’ve got something for everyone. If you prefer traditional methods, deposit between $45 and $300 and use the code 45GOTM to grab an additional 50% on your deposit. This one’s valid twice every day and, of course, applicable to our lovely Secret Garden. Just keep in mind the 27x wagering requirement.

Spin to Win – Monthly Contest Alert!

Now, who doesn’t love turning spins into cold, hard cash? Every spin you make on Secret Garden this month not only adds to the enchantment but also gets you entered into our Monthly Contest. For every 100 spins, you earn one entry into the draw with a chance to win up to $300!

1st Place: $300

2nd and 3rd Place: $150

4th and 5th Place: $100

6th to 10th Place: $50

All bonus codes are up for grabs until March 31st, so make the most of this enchanted month!

The Fine Print

Before you embark on this magical journey, keep in mind that all extra bonus codes are valid until March 31st. Winners for the Monthly Contest will be selected at random by April 17th. Prizes are subject to a 27x wagering requirement, and there’s a max cash out of 2x the bonus amount.

So, are you ready to unlock the secrets of Slotland’s Secret Garden? March awaits with extra bonuses, cash prizes, and a whole lot of greenery. Don’t miss out on the magic – spin, win, and enjoy the enchantment at Slotland!