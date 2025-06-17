Shake Your Mummymaker! Slots Capital+175% Bonus Up to $1,750

Dance with Mummies, Chase Jackpots & Score Up to $1,750 – June 19-25
June 19, 2025 (Press Release) – Slots Capital Casino is throwing an epic undead dance party in ancient Egypt, and every player’s invited. From June 19–25, dive into the pulse-pounding new slot Shake Your Mummymaker! from Rival Gaming—where pyramids glow to the beat, mummies bust a move, and pharaohs groove for your wins! To fuel the fun, claim a 175% deposit bonus (up to $1,750) and spin your way to legendary treasures.
Why This Slot’s the Life of the Party:
- Hold & Win Jackpots: Land Prize Symbols (Rings) to trigger cash prizes and chasefour in-game jackpots!
- Wild Mummy 2X Multiplier: Watch wins double when the dancing Wild steps in
- Bonus Buy Feature: Skip the wait—buy your way into the action and hit the bonus round fast
- Turbocharged Mobile Play: With Portrait Mode and a Turbo Speed button, the party never slows down.
“This isn’t just a slot—it’s a time-traveling rave where mummies shimmy, reels ignite, and every spin could unleash a treasure hoard. Grab your bonus, hit the dance floor, and let the mummies multiply your wins!” — Steven Vaughn, Slots Capital Casino Manager.
Ready to shake up history? Join the party at Slots Capital from June 19–25 and spin with the undead for your shot at $1,750 in bonus cash!
175% DEPOSIT BONUS up to $1750 – Shake Your Mummymaker!
Bonus Available to ALL PLAYERS June 19-25, 2025
Bonus to be played on Shake your Mummymaker! by Rival
Minimum Deposit: $25
Wagering Requirement: 36X (deposit + bonus)
Maximum Bonus: $1,750 (No max. Cashout)
BONUS CODE: MUMMY175
Captivating players across the globe, Slots Capital Casino is renowned for its vast collection of games and generous player bonuses.
Slots Capital Casino
Deposit $25 and get $100 + 300 FREE SPINS!
- Wagering Req. 15x – Max Bet per Spin $10