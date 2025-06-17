Shake Your Mummymaker! Slots Capital+175% Bonus Up to $1,750

Dance with Mummies, Chase Jackpots & Score Up to $1,750 – June 19-25

June 19, 2025 (Press Release) – Slots Capital Casino is throwing an epic undead dance party in ancient Egypt, and every player’s invited. From June 19–25, dive into the pulse-pounding new slot Shake Your Mummymaker! from Rival Gaming—where pyramids glow to the beat, mummies bust a move, and pharaohs groove for your wins! To fuel the fun, claim a 175% deposit bonus (up to $1,750) and spin your way to legendary treasures.

Why This Slot’s the Life of the Party:

Hold & Win Jackpots : Land Prize Symbols (Rings) to trigger cash prizes and chase four in-game jackpots !

: Land Prize Symbols (Rings) to trigger cash prizes and chase ! Wild Mummy 2X Multiplier : Watch wins double when the dancing Wild steps in

: Watch wins when the dancing Wild steps in Bonus Buy Feature : Skip the wait— buy your way into the action and hit the bonus round fast

: Skip the wait— and hit the bonus round fast Turbocharged Mobile Play: With Portrait Mode and a Turbo Speed button, the party never slows down.



“This isn’t just a slot—it’s a time-traveling rave where mummies shimmy, reels ignite, and every spin could unleash a treasure hoard. Grab your bonus, hit the dance floor, and let the mummies multiply your wins!” — Steven Vaughn, Slots Capital Casino Manager.

Ready to shake up history? Join the party at Slots Capital from June 19–25 and spin with the undead for your shot at $1,750 in bonus cash!

175% DEPOSIT BONUS up to $1750 – Shake Your Mummymaker!