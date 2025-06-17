Shake Your Mummymaker! Slots Capital+175% Bonus Up to $1,750

By
Maggie Bean
-
0
2
Slots Capital Casino

Dance with Mummies, Chase Jackpots & Score Up to $1,750 – June 19-25

June 19, 2025 (Press Release) – Slots Capital Casino is throwing an epic undead dance party in ancient Egypt, and every player’s invited. From June 19–25, dive into the pulse-pounding new slot Shake Your Mummymaker! from Rival Gaming—where pyramids glow to the beat, mummies bust a move, and pharaohs groove for your wins! To fuel the fun, claim a 175% deposit bonus (up to $1,750) and spin your way to legendary treasures.

Why This Slot’s the Life of the Party:

  • Hold & Win Jackpots: Land Prize Symbols (Rings) to trigger cash prizes and chasefour in-game jackpots!
  • Wild Mummy 2X Multiplier: Watch wins double when the dancing Wild steps in
  • Bonus Buy Feature: Skip the wait—buy your way into the action and hit the bonus round fast
  • Turbocharged Mobile Play: With Portrait Mode and a Turbo Speed button, the party never slows down.


“This isn’t just a slot—it’s a time-traveling rave where mummies shimmy, reels ignite, and every spin could unleash a treasure hoard. Grab your bonus, hit the dance floor, and let the mummies multiply your wins!” — Steven Vaughn, Slots Capital Casino Manager.

Ready to shake up history? Join the party at Slots Capital from June 19–25 and spin with the undead for your shot at $1,750 in bonus cash!

175% DEPOSIT BONUS up to $1750 – Shake Your Mummymaker!

Bonus Available to ALL PLAYERS June 19-25, 2025

Bonus to be played on Shake your Mummymaker! by Rival
Minimum Deposit:  $25
Wagering Requirement: 36X (deposit + bonus)
Maximum Bonus: $1,750 (No max. Cashout)
BONUS CODE: MUMMY175

Captivating players across the globe, Slots Capital Casino is renowned for its vast collection of games and generous player bonuses.

Slots Capital Casino

Slots Capital Casino

Deposit $25 and get $100 + 300 FREE SPINS!

  • Wagering Req. 15x – Max Bet per Spin $10

Read Review

PLAY NOW
Free Spins
Maggie Bean
Maggie Bean
https://www.casinoplayersreport.com
Maggie Bean has been a part of our family since we began over 20 years ago when we started the Casino Scam Report site. She is head editor of articles as well as checking and reporting on the latest casino bonuses and promotions.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here