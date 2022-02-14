SlotJoint Welcomes New Players with a $1,000 Bonus

SlotJoint Casino aims to provide players with the most aggressive promotions in a fair and transparent manner.

Casino players are rewarded the moment they signup and become SlotJoint members. You can receive up to $1,000 in free casino cash as a new player welcome bonus!

How do you get your free $1,000 casino cash? Getting your free cash has never been easier—just sign up and create an account to get started. As soon as you make your first deposit, the first part of your welcome bonus will be credited to you.

There are five different welcome bonuses, with the first one being a 200% match.

$1,000 in free casino welcome bonuses

1st deposit receive a 200% match

2nd deposit receive a 50% match

3rd deposit receive a 25% match

4th deposit receive a 25% match

5th deposit receive a 50% match

For each bonus, the wagering requirement is 40x the deposit and bonus amount. Your winnings are available for cashout once the wagering is complete. With SlotJoint, players can deposit and cash out their winnings easily. Their payment options include Visa, Skrill, NeTeller, ecoPayz, Bitcoin, POLi, AstroPay, eps, Sofort, and many others.