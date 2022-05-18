Slots Capital Bonus on Star Slots, 400% Introductory Bonus

May 19, 2022 (Press Release) — Slots Capital Casino blasts into space with its new Star Slots game where players meet a mix of human and alien characters in their galactic quest for multipliers and free spins.

To give players plenty of playtime on the space age game, the Slots Capital is quadrupling players’ deposits until May 31st.

Star Slots is an intergalactic adventure from Arrow’s Edge Games. In this outer space cartoon, a futuristic crew of characters helps players win multipliers and free spins.

Lance is the wild symbol. When he’s part of a winning combination, he multiplies the win 3X and can help win up to 30 free spins. Tobias is the Bonus symbol. Three or more Tobias symbols triggers the Training Scene bonus feature. The bonus game has three scenes, Training, Fighting and Space Battle. In each one, players complete tasks in to win instant cash prizes.

STAR SLOTS INTRODUCTORY BONUS

Available May 19-31, 2022

400% Deposit Bonus

Bonus code: STAR400

Bonus to be played on Star Slots only.

Slots Capital has a offered a huge collection of slots and table games from Rival Gaming for many years. Recently, it added dozens of new games from Arrow’s Edge, Qora Games and Dragon Gaming to give players more choices than ever.