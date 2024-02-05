Slots Capital Casino Valentine’s Day Free Spins Bonuses

February 8, 2023 (Press Release) – Love is in the air this month at Slots Capital Casino where Valentine’s Day bonuses include free spins on the Fairytale Fortunes: Queen of Hearts slot game.

Active players can claim these free spins with no deposit required until February 15. A 300% deposit bonus is available until the end of the month.

Slots Capital has a huge collection of real money online slots from leading games providers including Betsoft, Arrow’s Edge, Qora, Dragon Gaming and Saucify. Fairytale Fortunes: Queen of Hearts is from Rival Gaming.

The lavishly illustrated Fairytale Fortunes – Queen of Hearts is a fairy tale fantasy inspired by Alice in Wonderland. Everyone’s favorite characters in the Lewis Carol classic spin on its six reels: the Queen of Hearts, Alice, the Mad Hatter, the White Rabbit, the March Hare, the Dormouse, the Caterpillar and the Sneaky Knave.

A grinning Cheshire Cat is the Wild symbol that expands to fill an entire reel. During regular spins, it doubles any wins it is part of. During free spins, it multiplies wins by up to 5X.

The March Hare is the Scatter symbol and can award up to 15 free spins.

There are 4096 chances of a winning combination on every spin.

VALENTINE’S DAY BONUSES

30 Free Spins on Fairytale Fortunes: Queen of Hearts

No deposit required – All players that have deposited in previous 30 days are eligible

Bonus code: VALENTINES30

60 times rollover, $180 max. cash-out

Available February 8-15, 2024

300% Valentine’s Match Bonus – up to $7500

Bonus code: CUPID300

Min. deposit: $25, 45X rollover.

Available until February 29, 2024

Entertaining players all over the world, Slots Capital is known for its huge selection of games and generous player bonuses.