Slots Capital Free Spins + 400% Bonus on Halloween Slots

October 14, 2022 (Press Release) – With games from six leading games providers, Slots Capital Casino has one of the largest collections of Halloween games available anywhere.

Until Halloween, the casino is doubling players deposits for its Deadbeats slot game. Between now and Halloween, there will be week-long bonuses for Winning Dead, Frankenslot’s Monster, Monster Pop, Madder Scientist, Zombie Invasion, iScream and Wicked Witches. On Halloween, players can take 75 free spins on Witches of Salem, no deposit required.

In Dead Beats, a zombie teenager rocks the graveyard as the game’s Expanding Wild. Scatters trigger up to 17 free spins. During free spins, the Cheerleader is also Wild.

Witches of Salem, from Rival Gaming, features a trio of spellbinding sorceresses who use their magic powers to conjure up some big winnings. Three scatters trigger the Wheel of Witchcraft which awards free spins, multipliers and chances to win one of three jackpots.

Slots Capital recently added Betsoft games to its collection, including Halloween favorites Monster Pop, Madder Scientist and Frankenslot’s Monster. Monster Pop is a colorful Cluster Pays slot with an unusual expanding grid, a free spins feature and an action-packed bonus game.

The Madder Scientist has invented a serum to turn anything to gold. There’s a Click Me bonus game and Scatters turn entire reels Wild. In Frankenslot’s Monster, another mad scientist has built a monster from random bits. Scatters trigger free spins and a Bonus Round awards instant prizes up to 25X the bet.

HALLOWEEN BONUSES

100% Bonus – Deposits Doubled

Bonus code: DEADBEATS100

Min. deposit $25. Roll-over 35X.

Bonus to be played on Deadbeats slot

Weekly Bonuses for More Halloween Games

150% to 400% deposit bonuses

Bonuses to be played on Winning Dead, Frankenslots Monster, Monster Pop, Madder Scientist, Zombie Invasion, iScream and Wicked Witches.

Min. deposit $25. Max. bonus $7500. Wagering requirements 30X – 60X.

Weekly bonuses listed at Slots Capital Halloween 2022!

These bonuses are available October 15-31.

75 Free Spins on Witches of Salem

Available October 31 to November 14 to all players that have made a deposit in the previous 60 days.

Bonus code: WITCHES-75

Min. deposit $25. 60X rollover. Max. win $210.

Slots Capital has games from Rival Gaming, Betsoft, Arrow’s Edge, Qora Games, Saucify and Dragon Gaming and is known for its generous player bonuses, VIP program and comp points.