Slots Capital Giving 300% Bonus for The Richest Slot Game

September 25, 2022 (Press Release) – Slots Capital Casino is introducing its new The Richest slot game with a 300% deposit bonus September 25th to 30th.

Set against a backdrop of the casinos of Macau, The Richest celebrates the incredible success of four Chinese billionaires: Jack Ma, Lawrence Ho, Pony Ma and Li Ka-shing.

Every time a Wild symbol appears in this medium volatility game, the Golden Suitcase at the top of the reels gets filled with more money. Once the suitcase is full, it bursts open and triggers the jackpot game. During the jackpot game, players choose cards to reveal one of the four jackpots, each named after one of the billionaires. Three cards of the same kind win that jackpot.

Scatters trigger ten free spins and an up to 50X instant prize. During free spins, all low-value symbols are removed from the reels.

THE RICHEST INTRODUCTORY BONUS

Available September 25-30, 2022

300% Deposit Bonus

Deposit $25 – Play with $100

Bonus code: DRAGON300

Min. deposit $25; max. bonus $7500; 45X rollover

Valid for The Richest only.

Slots Capital has games from Rival Gaming, Betsoft, Arrow’s Edge, Qora Games, Saucify and Dragon Gaming. The Richest is a brand-new game from Dragon.