Slots Capital Offering 600% Bonus on 1st. Bitcoin Deposit

January 30, 2023 (Press Release) – Slots Capital Casino began accepting cryptocurrency for deposits last summer and is now able to pay winnings using Bitcoin as well.

To celebrate this important development, the casino is offering all players an unprecedented 600% Bitcoin Bonus on deposits up to $2000. There is no limit on winnings with this bonus.

Many Slots Capital Casino players have started using Bitcoin and Litecoin for their deposits since they are so quick and easy to use. Slots Capital does not charge a transaction fee for cryptocurrency deposits and transaction fees for Bitcoin withdrawals are as low as they get.

In her blog, casino host Slots Lotty explains why she likes using cryptocurrency and how easy it is to deposit with Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash or Litecoin.

BITCOIN DEPOSIT BONUS

600% Bitcoin Bonus

Available any time for first Bitcoin deposit.

Valid for deposits of $100 to $2000

Bonus code: BITCOIN600%

No max. cashout. 45X rollover.

Slots Capital Casino has a large collection of slots from Rival Gaming and also offers games from Betsoft, Arrow’s Edge, Qora Games, Saucify and Dragon Gaming. Its newest game is Chase the Cheddar from Arrow’s Edge. This colorful cat-and-mouse game has 1024 ways to win on every spin and any spin can win the game’s progressive jackpot. Collecting Mouse symbols wins up to 15 free spins. Until the end of February, players can claim a 300% deposit bonus to play on this new game. (Bonus code CHASE300. Minimum deposit: $25, 45X rollover, $7,500 maximum bonus.)

Slots Capital entertains players all over the world and is known for its generous player bonuses, VIP program and comp points.