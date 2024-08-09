Slots Capital’s 200% Deposit Bonus on Gold’n Honey Riches

Venture into the Woodlands with Slots Capital Casino’s 200% Deposit Bonus on Gold’n Honey Riches

August 8, 2024 – Get ready to embark on a thrilling adventure deep within the enchanted forest at Slots Capital Casino! From August 8-14, we’re offering a fantastic 200% deposit bonus up to $2,000 on our brand-new Arrow’s Edge slot, Gold’n Honey Riches. It’s the perfect time to experience the magic of the woods and claim some golden wins!

Discover the Magic of Gold’n Honey Riches

Step into a world where adorable forest creatures frolic among towering trees, and the sweet scent of golden honey fills the air. Gold’n Honey Riches is a 5×3 high-volatility slot with an impressive 1024 paylines, offering endless ways to win. With every spin, you’ll be captivated by the beautiful graphics and engaging features.

Sweet Surprises Await

Gold’n Honey Riches is brimming with exciting features that are sure to keep you entertained. Watch out for the Honey Pot Bonus and Honey Pot Mystery symbols, which can reveal delightful prizes. With every 10 paid spins, your Honey Pot collects honey, and once it’s full after 100 spins, you’ll unlock the highly anticipated pick bonus round – a surefire way to sweeten your winnings!

For those eager to dive straight into the action, the Bonus Buy feature is available, letting you access the excitement without waiting. And for the bold adventurers, the Mega Jackpot is up for grabs at any time, adding an extra layer of thrill to your woodland journey.

Join the Fun with a 200% Deposit Bonus

For a limited time, Slots Capital Casino is offering a generous 200% deposit bonus up to $2,000, allowing you to maximize your chances of hitting it big on Gold’n Honey Riches.

Details of the Offer:

Bonus : 200% Deposit Bonus up to $2,000

: 200% Deposit Bonus up to $2,000 Validity : August 8-14

: August 8-14 Eligible Game : Gold’n Honey Riches

: Gold’n Honey Riches Minimum Deposit : $30

: $30 Wagering Requirements : 45X (deposit + bonus)

: 45X (deposit + bonus) Maximum Bonus : $1,000

: $1,000 No Max Cashout

Bonus Code: GOLD200

Why Slots Capital Casino?

Slots Capital Casino is a favorite among players worldwide, known for its extensive collection of games, enticing bonuses, and a commitment to delivering top-notch entertainment. Whether you’re a seasoned player or a newcomer, we’ve got something special waiting just for you.

So, why wait? Venture into the lush woodlands, enjoy the sweet taste of honey, and take advantage of this limited-time offer. With Gold’n Honey Riches, your next big win could be just around the corner!