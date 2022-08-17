Get 20% Cashback on Your Losses at 7Bit Casino

Make all your losses count this weekend when you claim 20% cashback over at 7Bit Casino

It’s that time of the week again! It’s time for some Weekend Cashback when you play 7Bit Casino. Losing doesn’t always have to be a bad thing, especially when you play 7Bit Casino!

Enjoy up to 20% cashback on all your losses over the weekend.

7Bit will credit all eligible accounts every Monday. The cashback promotion is a token of appreciation from 7Bit. They understand and sympathize with having an unlucky streak and don’t want their players walking away empty handed.

To be eligible players must have lost a minimum of 0.0005BTC and have made no withdrawals in between deposits. The maximum winnings that can be cashed out from the bonus is 10x.

The max cashback bonus that can be awarded is 0.01BTC. Wagering requirements for the bonus is determined by your VIP level. Wagering ranges from 28x-50x. Only one cashback bonus can be claimed her household. At least four confirmed deposits must have been made to be eligible.

Play 7Bit today with 2 great welcome bonuses. The first one is a 100% up to 1.5BTC or $100. The second one is a 50% bonus up to 1.25BTC or $100.