Sneaky Santa Slot: Tis the Ticket to a Jolly Christmas Party

Tired of waiting for December to roll around to get your dose of Christmas magic? Well, buckle up, because Sneaky Santa is here to make every day feel like the most wonderful time of the year!

Picture this: a 5×3 slot game with 25 paylines, filled with gingerbread cookies, nutcrackers, angels, and those mischievous elves. And guess what? It’s not just about the festive vibes; there’s some serious cash to be made too!

🌟 Free Games Galore! 🌟

Land 3 or more Wild Scatters, and voila! You’re in for 12 Free Games. But here’s the twist: you get to pick a Morphing symbol of your choice. After the regular payouts, watch as that chosen symbol expands to cover an entire reel, bringing in the big bucks, even if it’s chilling in a non-adjacent position!

💸 Buy Your Luck or Go Big with Bonus Bet! 💸

No need to wait for miracles here! In the Base Game, hit the Buy feature and trigger a Free Games spin whenever you fancy. Feeling extra adventurous? Switch on the Bonus Bet feature, and every spin transforms into a Morphing symbol spin with your bet multiplied by a whopping 10x! Talk about making your own holiday luck!

🎄 Deck the Halls with Christmas Dough! 🎄

Join forces with Sneaky Santa and let the Christmas dough start rolling in. It’s not just about the festivities; it’s about cashing in on the holiday fun today! 🎅🏽

🚀 Launch Date: November 22nd, 2023 – Exclusively at CasinoMax! 🚀

Special Launch Offer! 🔥

We’re not stopping at just a game release; we’ve got a special treat for you! Embrace the spirit of giving with a fantastic bonus and extra spins for all our new players. Use the code SNEAKYSANTA when making a deposit of $35 or more, and you’ll be treated to a whopping 410% bonus along with 20 bonus spins! Now, that’s how you kick off the Christmas celebrations.

🎁 410% BONUS + 20 SPINS Use Coupon Code: SNEAKYSANTA Minimum deposit: $35+ to redeem

📅 Terms and Conditions:

This offer is Santa-approved until 23:59 EST on Wednesday, December 6th, 2023.

Exclusive to new players.

Redeem the coupon with a minimum $35 deposit to unwrap the bonus and spins.

Wager 40 times on the deposit, bonus, and spin winnings before cashing out your festive winnings.

You can jingle all the way with the coupon code across all slot games, and it’s a one-time deal during this holly-jolly promotion.

The max bet is a sweet $10, and there’s no need to worry about a Grinch-like max cash-out restriction when enjoying deposit match bonuses.

🎅🏽 Join Sneaky Santa and Spin Your Way to Christmas Riches! 🎅🏽 Don’t miss the Christmas magic, only at CasinoMax!