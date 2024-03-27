Soar to Bigger Bonuses with CryptoSlots New Magic Feathers

Are you ready to soar your way to some serious wins? Because CryptoSlots just dropped a brand new slot game that’s bound to cast a spell on you. Say hello to Magic Feathers!

Picture this: a magical getaway filled with excitement, thrills, and the chance to score some big wins. That’s exactly what Magic Feathers brings to the table. With 20 paylines, both pay ways, and a bet range that’ll suit every kind of player—from 60 cents to $9.60 per spin—this video slot is a fast-paced journey into the unknown.

But wait, there’s more! Magic Feathers isn’t just your average slot game. It’s packed with features that’ll make your head spin (in the best way possible). We’re talking expanding wilds, double wilds, free spins, mystery wins, and a pick-me bonus that’ll keep you on the edge of your seat.

Now, here’s where things get even more exciting. CryptoSlots is rolling out the red carpet for all you adventurers with not one, but two special bonuses to kickstart your journey into the magical world of Magic Feathers.

Feather Fortune Bonus

First up, we’ve got the Feather Fortune bonus. Deposit anywhere from $5 to $250 and watch as your bonus grows—from an extra 40% all the way up to a whopping 90%! Just remember to use the bonus code NEWGAME to unlock this treasure trove of goodies. Oh, and did we mention you can redeem this bonus twice a day? Talk about magic!

But wait, there’s more magic to be had! With the 30% Extra Magic bonus, you can score an extra 30% on your deposit (ranging from $30 to $300) when you use the bonus code ALLGAMES. And the best part? You can use this bonus up to three times! Just keep in mind that Jackpot Trigger is the only game not included in this enchanting offer.

Now, before you rush off to claim your bonuses, make sure to mark your calendars. These bonus codes are only valid until 11:59 on March 26th, so don’t let this opportunity slip through your fingers.

So, what are you waiting for? Grab your cloak, dust off your wand, and get ready to embark on the adventure of a lifetime with Magic Feathers at CryptoSlots. Big wins await, so let’s spread our wings and soar to new heights together!