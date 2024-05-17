Spin to Win $500 Cash Playing Vegas Crest Wild Slot Tourney

Get ready to unleash your inner wild side this May with Vegas Crest’s Wild Slot Tourney!

From Monday through Thursday each week, you have the chance to spin your way to a thrilling $500 cash prize by playing your favorite animal-themed slots.

How to Play and Win

The tournament is straightforward: the goal is to achieve the highest total winnings on selected slots within the weekly tournament timeframe. The top ten players with the highest scores will walk away with fantastic prizes.

Qualified Slots

To participate, you’ll need to spin on the following qualified games:

Buffalo Goes Wild

Safari Stampede

Wild Overlords

Safari Spins

Stampede

Tiger’s Luck Hold & Win

Jungle Treasure

Bigfoot Fortunes

Animal Quest

Crocodile Hunt

Prizes

The prizes for the top ten players are as follows:

1st Place: $500 Cash (wager-free) 2nd Place: $250 Slots Bonus 3rd Place: $75 Slots Bonus 4th Place: $30 Slots Bonus 5th Place: $20 Slots Bonus 6th – 10th Place: $15 Slots Bonus each

While the first place prize is an enticing $500 cash with no wagering requirements, the slot bonuses for other places are subject to a 48x wagering requirement before any winnings can be cashed out.

Get Started with a Huge Welcome Bonus

To get in on this wild tournament competition, Vegas Crest is offering a generous welcome bonus. New players can claim a 300% bonus up to $1,500 with their first deposit. The minimum deposit to qualify for this offer is just $25, and the bonus comes with a 40x wagering requirement on the deposit and bonus amount.

Why You Should Join

Not only does this tournament offer a thrilling way to potentially win cash and bonuses, but it also provides an exciting opportunity to explore some of the best animal-themed slots around. Each game brings its own unique flair, with stunning graphics, engaging gameplay, and the potential for big wins.

Tips for Success

Know Your Slots: Familiarize yourself with the qualified slots. Understanding the game mechanics can give you a strategic advantage. Manage Your Bankroll: Set a budget for your play to ensure you can participate throughout the tournament duration without overspending. Take Advantage of the Welcome Bonus: Boost your initial bankroll with the welcome bonus, giving you more chances to spin and win.

Conclusion

Don’t miss out on the chance to spin your way to $500 in cash with Vegas Crest’s Wild Slot Tourney. Whether you’re a seasoned slots player or new to the game, this tournament offers a fun and exciting way to potentially score big. Mark your calendars for every Monday through Thursday in May, and get ready to embark on a wild adventure!