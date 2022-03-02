The Queen has Arrived for Slotland’s Game of the Month

Play Slotland This Month to Get Brand-New Bonuses and a New Game of the Month

It’s the queen of Slotland’s Game of the Month! Every month, Slotland celebrates one of its most popular slots with special match bonuses and contest prizes. The Game of the Month for the entire month of March is Ice Queen. With every spin, you will meet the queen, who beats some big cash prizes every time if you can navigate the dramatics of the icy reels and meet the queen personally.

Claim two great match bonuses and enter to win some great cash prizes when you enter the month-long drawing.

Bonus of 60% – Valid on deposits between $30 and $500. The bonus code CRYPTOGOTM can be claimed twice daily on Crypto deposits only. Matches are available only on Ice Queen and are subject to 27x wagering requirements.

Bonus of 44% is valid on deposits between $30 and $300. You can claim the bonus code 44GOTM on all deposits up to two times per day. There is a 25x wagering requirement on the bonus and it is only valid on Ice Queen.

You can turn your spins into extra cash and boost your balance by earning tickets to the Monthly Contest if you wish. You earn one entry for every 100 spins you make. 10 prizes will be awarded at random at the end of the month, with the first place winner receiving $300.

Visit Slotland today and start playing the featured game of the month; Ice Queen!