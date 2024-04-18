Up to $1000 Bonus for New Lair of the White Tiger Slot!

April 19, 2024 (Press Release) – Slots Capital Casino players can sink their claws into an electrifying 200% deposit bonus on the new Chinese-themed slot, Lair of the White Tiger, available until the end of the month.

Venture into the untamed world of Lair of the White Tiger, where the majestic allure of the jungle sets the stage for an unforgettable casino experience. With its innovative Pay Both Ways feature and alluring Progressive Jackpots, this fur-ocious slot game offers 720 exhilarating ways to win across its 3-4-5-4-3 Reel layout.

Thrill-seekers have the chance to claim the Progressive Jackpot by landing five Jackpot symbols anywhere on the Reels, or seizing victory by second chance.

The Bonus symbol is an animated Golden Lotus Flower. Five bonus symbols on five consecutive reels trigger up to 96 Free Spins enhanced by Stacked Wilds and the irresistible allure of Pay Both Ways.This captivating slot promises endless adventure for even the discerning player.

UP TO $1000 BONUS TO PLAY ON LAIR OF THE WHITE TIGER

Bonus code: TIGER200

Min. deposit: $25, 45X rollover

Available to all players from April 19-30, 2024

Crafted by the esteemed developers at Qora Games, Lair of the White Tiger is a visually stunning new addition to Slots Capital Casino’s extensive game library, which boasts titles from six other leading games providers including Betsoft and Rival.