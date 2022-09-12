Wild Slots’ Wizard Games Spinberry Tourney €5,000 in Prizes

Win a share of $5,000 in prizes in Wizard Games and Spinberry’s End of Summer Tournament Promotion over at Wild Slots

The biggest end of summer tournament competition is underway over at Wild Slots. Thanks to Wizards Games and Spinberry you have a chance to celebrate the end of summer with 100 prizes up for grabs. Play today for a chance to take home the $1,000 grand prize or a share of the $5,000 prize pool.

Spin your favorite Wizard Games and Spinberry slots; Book of Itza, Amun Ra King of the Gods, Fishermans Bounty Deluxe, revved Wilds or Bier Haus Riches to score the most points you can. Points are earned from scoring the highest single win with one spin in relation to your bet.

For example, if you spin a qualifying slot betting $1.00 and win $5.00 then your score for that round will be 5. All points add up and the top 100 players who make it to the leaderboard are guaranteed a cash prize.

Prizes

1st place- $1,000

2nd place- $750

3rd place- $500

4th place- $300

5th place- $200

6th-10th place- $100

11th-20th place- $50

21st -50th place- $25

51st-100th place- $10

No wagering will be required on prizes before winnings can be cashed out.