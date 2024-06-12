Wild West Thrills on Buffalo Mania Deluxe at Uptown Aces

Hey there, slot enthusiasts! Hold onto your hats because the Wild West just got wilder with the release of “Buffalo Mania Deluxe,” now live at Uptown Aces, Uptown Pokies, Fair Go, and Ozwin.

This latest offering from SpinLogic promises to take you on an exhilarating adventure through the untamed wilderness, where the buffalo roam and the winnings are colossal.

Stampede into Action with Exciting Offers

To celebrate the launch of Buffalo Mania Deluxe, Uptown Aces and Uptown Pokies are offering some fantastic promotions that you won’t want to miss. Here’s what you can look forward to:

20 Free Spins on Buffalo Mania Deluxe with the code FREE20BUFFALO . No deposit required, max cashout of $180, with a wagering requirement of 60x. Available from June 6 to 12 for all players.

Experience the Buffalo Stampede at Fair Go

Buffalo Mania Deluxe brings the grandeur of the Australian outback to Fair Go with even more ways to win. The game features an impressive 4,096 paylines that can expand to a staggering 46,565! The Bonus Wheel is packed with 8 different prizes, including jackpots, x10 wins, and up to 15 free games. Plus, the Bursting Wilds and replacing symbols add an extra layer of excitement.

Here are the special promotions at Fair Go:

20 Free Spins on Buffalo Mania Deluxe with the code BUFF20 . No deposit required, max cashout of $180, with a wagering requirement of 60x. Available from June 6 to 12 for all players.

Round Up Wild Winnings at Ozwin

Ozwin is calling all adventurers to discover the Wild West’s hidden treasures with Buffalo Mania Deluxe. The game is packed with features like Bursting Wilds and a Bonus Wheel with 8 prize options, including x10 wins and jackpots. With 4,096 paylines that can expand to 46,656, your chances of striking gold have never been better.

Ozwin’s exclusive offers include:

35 Free Spins on Buffalo Mania Deluxe with the code HELLOBUFFALO . No deposit required, max cashout of $180, with a wagering requirement of 60x. Available from June 6 to 30 for all players.

Game Features and Thrills

Buffalo Mania Deluxe isn’t just about the offers—it’s about the game itself. This sequel to the popular Buffalo Mania comes packed with features designed to maximize your winning potential:

Major Replacement Feature : One random symbol replaces all others, potentially increasing the gameboard to 6×5 with 15,625 ways or 6×6 with a massive 46,656 ways.

: One random symbol replaces all others, potentially increasing the gameboard to 6×5 with 15,625 ways or 6×6 with a massive 46,656 ways. Bursting Wild Feature : Watch in awe as Buffaloes stampede across the gameboard, with Wild symbols substituting for all but Scatters, boosting your chances for big wins.

: Watch in awe as Buffaloes stampede across the gameboard, with Wild symbols substituting for all but Scatters, boosting your chances for big wins. Bonus Wheel: Spin to win one or more prizes, including free games with an expanded gameboard, Bursting Wilds, a 10x multiplier, or the Jackpot!

Saddle Up for a Wild Adventure

Buffalo Mania Deluxe is all action and all fun, bringing the excitement of the Wild West straight to your screen. Whether you’re a seasoned player or new to the world of online slots, this game offers something for everyone. Don’t miss out on these incredible offers and the chance to experience one of the most thrilling slots available today.

So, what are you waiting for? Saddle up, spin those reels, and let the buffaloes lead you to big wins! Happy gaming, partners!