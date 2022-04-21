Win $1K in Cash with Cyberspins VIP Exclusive Slots Tourney

It’s time for some VIP Slot Action when you play at CyberSpins, share in the weekly prize pot of $2,000.

Join the exclusive VIP Slots Tourney from Monday through Wednesday every week for a chance to win the top prize worth $1,000 or a share of the total $2,000 prize pool. This tournament event is filled with hot slot action with some of the most popular slots CyberSpins offers.

CyberSpins handpicked the selection of games with every spin made on them possibly taking you to the top of the leaderboard. How do you join the tournament? Play any of the following slots; Space Pals, 88 Frenzy Fortune, Thai Blossoms, Gnome Sweet Home, Take The Kingdom, Weekend In Vegas, Wild Fishing, Vlad Dracula, Blood Eternal and Cleopatra VII between Monday at 12:01am through Wednesday at 11:59pm EDT and spin the best equalized win over 20 spins.

To take part you must opt in and must be a VIP player who has made at least one deposit in the previous 7 days. If you do not opt in then the spins won’t count towards your progress.

Prizes

Ranking Prizes Balance 1st Place $1,000.00 Cash 2nd Place $500.00 Casino Bonus 3rd Place $250.00 Casino Bonus 4th Place $75.00 Casino Bonus 5th Place $50.00 Casino Bonus 6th – 10th Place $25.00 Casino Bonus

Terms & Conditions