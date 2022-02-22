It’s Guaranteed Epic Cash Prizes At Vegas Crest Bingo Event

We’re Just a Few Days Away from the $17,200 Vegas Crest Big Event

This Sunday, February 27th, is a date you won’t want to miss! There is a Big Bingo Event all evening long with guaranteed $1,000 games plus a big event game with a guaranteed payout of $10,000 so mark your calendar and cancel all plans.

Join us for the big event beginning at 6pm and running through 10pm. The excitement will begin with 10 warm-up games, each worth $1,000. The warm-up games will be played at the Top of the Hour and will cost $2.00 per game.

At 11pm, the main event will take place, which has a $10,000 guarantee. Players can purchase cards in the big guaranteed game for $5.00 each with a 120 limit per card. The buy 3 get 2 free offer will apply to all games running throughout the evening.

Make sure you get registered for the Big Event if you aren’t already if you want to participate. The casino welcomes players from all over the world, including from the United States. Simply by signing up, new players can get 10 free spins no deposit plus $2,500 in casino bonuses plus 90 more free spins.

1st Deposit- 200% bonus up to $1,000 plus 30 free spins 2nd Deposit- 300% bonus up to $1,500 plus 60 free spins

So, if you want to join in on the fun, just sign up. You’ve got plenty of time to sign up. Visit the signup page and create an account now. Join Vegas Crest Casinos impressive €17,200 Big Bingo Event for an exciting new year.