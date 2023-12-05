Win $/€500 Cash in Vegas Crest’ Crashtastic Christmas Bonus

Hey, fellow gamers! 🎮✨ Guess what? Vegas Crest is turning up the holiday heat with their Crashtastic Christmas Tournament, and you do not want to miss out on the festive fun and sweet prizes they’ve got in store for us this month!

Running from Monday to Sunday, this tournament is all about those Crashtastic games that we love. Play your heart out, and you could be the lucky winner walking away with a cool $500 in cash! 🤑💸 But wait, it gets even better – the top 10 players with the most points get the esteemed title of Crashtastic Champ!

Now, let’s talk prizes. We’re not just talking about some run-of-the-mill stuff here. Oh no, Vegas Crest is treating us like gaming royalty:

🥇 1st place: $500 Cold Hard Cash

🥈 2nd place: $250 Casino Bonus

🥉 3rd place: $125 Casino Bonus

4th place: $75 Casino Bonus

5th place: $50 Casino Bonus

6th-10th place: $15 Casino Bonus

So, the more you play, the higher your chances of bagging one of these fantastic prizes. And here’s the deal – the tournament is all about racking up the highest total winnings. Get those points, secure that bag! 💼💰

But, of course, there’s a bit of fine print (isn’t there always?). All bonus prizes are subject to a 40x playthrough before you can cash out your winnings. Fair warning, but hey, it’s a small price to pay for all that holiday gaming glory.

Seize this golden opportunity to shine brighter than the holiday lights, show off your mad gaming skills, and claim your piece of the guaranteed prize pool each week throughout December. 🌟🎁

And if you’re new to the Vegas Crest fam, they’re rolling out the red carpet for you with a jaw-dropping 300% match up to $1,500 on your first deposit of at least $25. Now, that’s what I call a warm welcome!

So, what are you waiting for? Join Vegas Crest today, dive into the Crashtastic Christmas Tournament, and let the gaming festivities begin! 🎄🕹️🚀