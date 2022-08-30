Win Instant Prizes in New Neon Wheel 7s at Everygame

August 31, 2022 (Press Release) – Everygame Casino has just introduced Neon Wheel 7s, a heart-pounding new medium volatility three-reel slot game from Realtime Gaming.

Players spin its Bonus Wheel to win multipliers, free spins or even a $5000 jackpot. An introductory bonus available until September 30th gives players up to $5000 and 50 free spins on the new game.

In this fast-paced new game, traditional Bars and 7s spin on the three-reel grid set against flashing pink and blue neon lights and a pulsating soundtrack.

Wilds triple any win they’re part of. Three Scatters trigger the Bonus Wheel Feature. Players spin the wheel to win an up to 100X win multiplier, free spins where all wins are doubled, or a $5000 instant jackpot.

NEON WHEEL 7s INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 spins on Neon Wheel 7s

Min. deposit just $20

Code: NEON150

Available until: September 30th

DORAGON’S GEMS INTRODUCTORY BONUS

The introductory bonus for Doragon’s Gems, introduced earlier this month, is still available until September 15th. Doragon’s Gems is a high volatility game with cascading wins, free games with multipliers, Bonus Bets and a Buy feature.

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 spins on Doragon’s Gems

Min. deposit just $20

Code: DORAGON150

Available until: September 15th

Everygame Casino is known around the world for its huge selection of real-money online casino games. Two more new games will be unveiled in September. In Desert Raider, coming September 14th, a fearless hero searches for priceless Egyptian treasures. Vegas XL debuts later in the month.