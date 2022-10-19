Win Real 💰 in Vegas Crest’s Haunted Scarecrow Tourney

2-day tournament in October will focus on scary slots and a haunted theme, with a total prize pool of $925. First on the leaderboard gets top prize of $500 cash

Vegas Crest is offering a two-day a week slots tournament that is offering $925 in prize pool money for the top 20 players now through October 26th. The Haunted Scarecrow Tournament is offering a top prize worth $500 in cash.

From Tuesday starting at 12:01am through Wednesday at 11:59pm play Dark Hearts, Rags to Witches, Blood, ReKill, Witches of Salem, Hell Sing, Dead Beats, Scary Rich 2, Blood Eternal, Zombiezee Money, Dr. Acula, Evil Bet and Frankenslots Monster to get your name on the leaderboard.

If you have what it takes and can rank within the top 20 you secure a payspot each and every week until the last day of the promotion.

Prizes

1st place- $500 Cash

2nd place- $100 Casino Bonus

3rd place- $75 Casino Bonus

4th place- $50 Casino Bonus

5th place- $25 Casino Bonus

6th-10th place- $15 Casino Bonus

11th-20th place- $10 Casino Bonus

Tournament wins are based on the best equalized wins over five consecutive rounds on any of the above slots. Boost your casino fun and get started playing the casino or bingo games as a new player with up to $2,500 in free cash.