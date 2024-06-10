WinADay 16th Birthday Rewards Players with Wins and Slots

June 11, 2024 (Press Release) – Join the celebration as WinADay Casino kicks off its 16th birthday party. This month-long festivity features birthday bonuses, the launch of two brand-new games, and the crowning of a new jackpot winner. Let’s get the party started and enjoy all the surprises!

Famed for its exclusive in-house games, WinADay Casino is adding even more excitement to its birthday bash with the release of two Mega Matrix slots with 20 paylines: Forest Fairy Fortune and Triple 7s.

Forest Fairy Fortune is set in a fantasy world where the Princess of the Forest Fairies, Auri, is imprisoned and players can win cash rewards for rescuing her. The enchanting forest backdrop adds a magical touch to every spin of the reels.

Join the quest with 20 paylines and utilize the Expanded Double Wilds to increase your chances of winning and take advantage of the Mystery and Pick Me Bonuses to boost your payouts. The maximum win multiplier of 5000x awaits the bravest.

The Triple 7s slot game is a retro-style slot adorned with classic symbols such as lucky 7s and Bars. Immersed in a vibrant casino atmosphere with authentic sounds, this nostalgic game includes Bonus features like the Pick Me option that grants immediate coin rewards.

Players can enjoy a versatile betting range starting at $0.80 and going up to $64, providing flexibility for different budgets. The game boasts Wild symbols that can land on any reel, offering the possibility of earning up to 40 free spins.

Michael Hilary, WinADay Casino manager, commented, “We’re thrilled to announce a jackpot winner just in time for our birthday celebrations. GODONALD, a high school assistant with a passion for bird watching, hit the progressive jackpot on VegasMania at the end of May and is taking home a cool $168,462.50! At WinADay, we pride ourselves on looking after our players, and it’s moments like these that make our community so special.”

The casual player was in “utter shock” when the winnings were confirmed. He commented that he is “not a regular gambler and enjoys it for the entertainment and never expected anything like this!”

GODONALD plays “when time and budget allows” and is loyal “to a few sites that I discovered years ago, WinADay being one of them.” When asked how he will spend his winnings, he commented, “a new camera with a nice long lens is one long time wish, put money aside for my son’s college tuition, buy some special jewels for my partner, renovate my kitchen, help the local animal shelter, go on a bird watching trip.”

His advice for gamblers is “be prepared for the worst and for the better as well, and always budget.”

WinADay is giving depositing players a cool birthday gift: a Free Chip up to $150, available on select slots until June 30th. Plus, enjoy mid-week matchup bonuses throughout the month:

WINADAY BIRTHDAY BONUSES

Valid until June 30, on particular weekdays

Available to all players that have deposited at least once

FREE BIRTHDAY CHIP:

$150 for Platinum / $100 for Gold / $60 for Silver / $30 for Bronze / $15 for ALL

Valid: Select Slots

Wagering requirement: 39x

Redeem: 1x

Max cash out: 7x

Code BIRTHDAYGIFT

HAPPY MONDAYS:

222% for VIPs / 123% for ALL on deposits $50 – $200

Valid: Select Slots

Wagering requirement: 40x

Redeem: 1x every Monday

Code HAPPYMONDAYS

MIDWEEK MAGIC:

$88 on $100 – $250 / $25 on $40 – $99

Valid: Select Slots & Keno

Wagering requirement: 32x

Redeem: 1x every Wednesday

Code BDAYSPINS

TGIF EXTRAS:

75% on $15 – $150

Valid: Select Games

Wagering requirement: 27x

Redeem: 3x every Friday & Saturday

Code TGIF75

WinADay, developed by the online casino pioneer Slotland Entertainment, is an instant-play online casino offering a vast collection of unique slots, video poker, and Keno games